ISLAMABAD - National Assembly Standing Committee on rules of procedure and privileges yesterday directed that the security personnel posted with the un-authorised persons should be withdrawn. The Committee, chaired by Rana Muhammad Qasim Noon, asked to submit complete list of security personnel posted with the unauthorised persons within two weeks. It was directed to depute security personnel only with the entitled persons immediately. On the matter regarding Standard Operating Procedures (SoPs) for providing Security to the Parliamentarians, the Committee unanimously directed the Ministry of Interior, Inspector Generals (IGPs) of all the Provinces including Islamabad and the Secretaries, Home Departments of all the Provinces, to formulate new rules in coordination with Ministry of Law and Justice. The Committee also unanimously decided to dispose of the Questions of Privileges of Muhammad Aslam Khan and Ahmed Hussain Deharr, MNAs.