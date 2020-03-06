Share:

Rawalpindi-The Sociology Department of Fatima Jinnah Women University organised a seminar on “National Nutrition Strategy and Plan of Action” on Thursday.

It was jointly arranged in collaboration with Sustainable Social Development Organization (SSDO). The chief guest of the seminar was Deputy Director Programmes, Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination, Dr Atiya Aabroo. The objective of the seminar was to create awareness among students to improve their health status.

In her opening remarks Dr. Aabroo said that her ministry is committed to helping the people of Pakistan to maintain and improve their health and to make our population among the healthier in the region.

She elaborated the steps taken by the government to improve the health condition in country as Pakistan is one of the countries with the highest burden of malnutrition in the world.

Dr. Aabroo reiterated that nutrition remains the backbone of health and urged students to focus on research as lack of data for this age group is a major problem. She further added that an effective behavioural change communication strategy must be implemented in this regard and the role of academia and media is significant in it.

At the end, Dr. Adeela Rehman, Incharge Department of Sociology thanked her for sharing valuable thoughts and government policies with the students. She presented university souvenir to the guest speaker as a token of appreciation.

A large number of students attended the seminar and also benefited from free health screening camp.