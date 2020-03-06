Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Senate Special Committee on Child Protection Thursday sought a report from the local administration of Islamabad about some alleged rackets involved in forced begging of children in the capital.

Patron-in-chief Pakistan Sweet Homes Zamarud Khan informed the special committee that children are illegally purchased from different parts of the country to bring them to the capital. Then they are forced for begging, he said adding that it is horrible to tell how badly such children are treated.

The committee that met under the chair of Senator Rubina Khalid reviewed the existing laws regarding child abuse and social system for the child protection.

Senator Rubina said that the committee was intended to review the issue of child abuse in detail, especially with reference to the incident that took place in a seminary of Mansehra.

The case of little Uooz Noor was taken up by the committee as well. She stressed the need for sensitization of the people of Pakistan about child abuse and said that society must play its role to prevent such incidents.

The committee decided that a strategy must be formed to formulate an effective solution to the issue. The committee asserted that focus must be on preventive action, awareness and advocacy. A one-window operation system must be formulated to facilitate action in such cases.

The meeting was attended by senators Rana Maqbool Ahmed, Muhammad Ali Khan Saif and senior officers from Islamabad Police, Pakistan Baitul Maal and members of civil society.