Share:

KARACHI - Sindh Minister for Livestock and Fisheries Abdul Bari Pitafi on Thursday said that the provincial government was taking all possible steps for the welfare of farmers and their skill development.

Talking to a three-member delegation of Friesland Campina, which called on him here at his office, the minister said that cooperation of the private sector with the government in this regard was need of the hour. “A large number of people are associated with dairy farming and steps are also being taken for breeding and improving animal care,” Pitafi added.

The minister further said that work was underway in the Dairy Development Department in collaboration with World Bank in 10 districts under which awareness was being raised about animal care, breeding and farming management.

He emphasised that the government was making it easier for farmers to access information so that they could better take care of their farms and animals while using the latest technology. “Training is also being provided to the farmers in Tando Jam,” Pitafi informed the visitors.

The provincial minister added that the department was also providing facilities to the farmers required for increasing the production, but it would be important to make the most of the experience and expertise of the Friesland Company in this connection.

Earlier, informing the minister about the Friesland Company the delegation head, Nageen Rizvi, said that more than 18,000 women belonging to the primary dairy sector had been trained in seven districts of the province under the Women’s Entrepreneur Livestock Development Programme. “In addition, 600 women have undergone skill development courses so that they could start their own businesses in this field, over 1,200 people in four districts have been provided farm supervisory training which also include more than 400 women,” she elaborated.

On the occasion, Sindh Secretary Livestock and Fisheries also briefed the participants about the facilities being provided by the department.