SUKKUR - Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sukkur Rana Adil Taswar will announce the start of a six-day anti-polio campaign in upper Sindh, including Sukkur, from March 16 by administering drops to some children at Public School in Sukkur.

Speaking to the officials concerned, Rana Adil along with World Health Organisation (WHO) official Dr Akbar Ghanghro appealed to the people to extend cooperation to the vaccinators and other members of the anti-polio teams who would visit each and every house to administer polio drops to the children under the age of five years. He directed the health department staff to ensure maximum coverage and closely monitor the situation to make the campaign successful.

He said all the teams formed for Sukkur, Ghotki and Jacobabad must make sure that no child under the age of five was left out during the three-day drive. In Khairpur, the deputy commissioner Naeem Ahmed Sindhu presided over a meeting at the district council hall to review the arrangements made for the campaign.

The meeting was attended by District Health Officer (DHO) Dr Abdul Aziz Abro, Primary Schoolteachers Association and officials of relevant departments.

The deputy commissioner asked the officials to ensure a maximum coverage on a war footing to help the government eliminate polio from the country.

Earlier, the DC held a meeting with the officials of People’s Primary Healthcare Initiative (PPHI), and directed them and the staff to keep a close eye on polio cases in particular while providing medical treatment to the patients. In Ghotki district, Deputy Commissioner Bilal Saleem will inaugurate the anti-polio campaign by administering drops to children at the District Headquarters Hospital on March 16.

Speaking to the senior officials of health and education departments, heads of vaccinators teams and other staff, he issued strict directives regarding a maximum coverage and said that each and every vaccinated child should be given the finger-marking so that no child up to the age of five years was left out.