After the emergence of the sixth case of the coronavirus in the country, Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Health Dr Zafar Mirza shared on Friday that so far 790,000 passengers have been screened at various air and land routes of the country for the disease.

The numbers were shared by the SAPM while reviewing the precautionary steps being taken across the country to deal with the spread of the coronavirus.

The meeting was attended by federal secretary for health Dr Tauqeer Shah, Executive director of NIH and representatives of the Pakistan Army.

During the meeting, the SAPM also said that adequate measures are in place at all airports and land routes.

It was also decided in the meeting that the government will setup Disease Surveillance Response Unit (DSRU) to stop the spread of the epidemic.

Dr Mirza directed the officials that an integrated system should be in place for consistent vigilance and quick action against the disease. He instructed the concerned authorities to make sure that the DSRUs should include competent doctors and health experts.

“DSRU will play a critical role to stop the spread of the epidemic,” remarked Dr Mirza.

The meeting was held after Dr Zafar Mirza confirmed sixth coronavirus in the country on Thursday.

Taking to Twitter, the SAPM said that the patient "is in clinically stable condition in Sindh and is being well taken care of."

Meanwhile, chairing another meeting in Islamabad that was attended by representatives of different global organizations, Dr Mirza said the government is using all available resources to protect the masses from coronavirus.

He said, according to Radio Pakistan, the federal and provincial governments are working together to ensure implementation of the action plan against the coronavirus.

The SAPM said six cases of coronavirus have so far been confirmed in Pakistan. He said we timely took the necessary steps to contain the virus.

The representatives of global organizations appreciated the government's steps and assured full cooperation to Pakistan to cope with the challenge posed by coronavirus.