ISLAMABAD-Citizen scientists are being asked to help spot spider monkeys by scouring drone footage for sightings of the critically endangered species. The aim of the project, launched as part of British Science Week is to help scientists tackle deforestation and habitat loss in the tropical forests of Central America. Volunteers will look at images taken of the forests and tag anything that looks like it might be a spider monkey to help train a computer algorithm. The tags will train the machine-learning algorithm to track spider monkeys on its own, saving researchers hundreds of hours of time.