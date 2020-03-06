Share:

LAHORE - Phenomenal Raja Temur Nadeem guided Guard Group/Artema Medical to an impressive 7-5 victory against Olympia/Technimen in the Zameen National Open Polo Championship for Quaid-e-Azam Gold Cup 2020 crucial match played here at Lahore Polo Club ground on Thursday. Raja Temur Nadeem remained instrumental throughout the match as he not only cracked a quartet of goals for Guard Group but also assisted his teammate George Meyrick, who hammered a hat-trick of goals. From Olympia/Technimen, Abdul Rehman Monnoo thrashed in three goals while Hamza Khan converted two goals.

Guard Group opened their account through a field goal through Raja Temur to get a 1-0 lead which couldn’t last long as Olympia fought back well through Abdul Rehman to level the score at 1-all. Just before the end of the first chukker, Raja Temur struck one more to give his side 2-1 edge. Guard Group maintained their supremacy in the second chukker as well as they thrashed in three more goals against one by Olympia to have 5-2 lead. Raja Temur this time banged in a brace and George Meyrick converted one for Guard Group while Abdul Rehman scored one for Olympia.

The third chukker saw Olympia playing better polo than Guard Group and pumped in two goals against one by Guard Group to make it 6-4. Abdul Rehman malleted one more goal to complete his hat-trick of goals while the other one came from Hamza Khan. For Guard Group, George Meyrick hit one goal. The only goal of the fourth chukker came from Olympia when Hamza Khan converted one more goal to reduce the deficit to 6-5. In the fifth and last chukker, Guard Group fired in a field goal to win the encounter by 7-5. Nicholas Scortichini and Martin Fewster officiated the match as field umpires while Nicholas A Recaite was match referee.