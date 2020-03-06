Share:

MIRPURKHAS - Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) MNA Mir Munnawar Ali Khan Talpure has said that flowers make the areas beautiful.

He was speaking at the inaugural ceremony of a three-day Flowers and Vegetables Festival held here at Gulistan Baldia lawn on Thursday.

He asked the district administration to cooperate with those interested in growing flowers so that the city could be made more beautiful.

Lamenting that there were few parks in the city, Talpure directed the concerned officials to make sure the city has more parks in future so that people could take some time out from their daily routine for recreational activities.

He said that Mirpurkhas was his city, and hoped that a university would soon be built in the city with the support of the Sindh government. Speaking on the occasion, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Zahid Hussain Memon said that the district administration was aware of the dearth of public parks in the city, and was paying attention to building more parks.

General Secretary of the festival Muhammad Nawaz said that over 20 stalls were set up at the festival, while over 200 different kinds of flowers had been put on display. He said that Pak Green Foundation, Muhammad Medical College, Bhittai Dental College, Horticulture and Agriculture Extension Department were taking part in the festival.

SSP Javed Baloch, Additional Deputy Commissioner Salamat Memon, Director Private Schools Abdul Razzaque Khaskheli, Assistant Director Agriculture Mansab Shah, PPP district General Secretary Mir Hassan Dhonkai, and others were also present on the occasion.

Later, MNA Mir Munnawar Ali Khan Talpure and Deputy Commissioner Zahid Hussain Memon visited the painting exhibition, held under the auspices of Maryam Institute and bought some paintings.