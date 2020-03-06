Share:

Bahawalpur -The third International Conference on Teaching and Learning began at the Islamia University of Bahawalpur yesterday.

As many as 300 delegates from Belgium, Canada, UK and Pakistani universities are participating in two-day international event being held in collaboration with the Punjab Higher Education Commission. Vice-Chancellor Islamia University of Bahawalpur Engr. Prof. Dr. Athar Mahboob inaugurated the conference while Prof. Dr. Muhammad Mukhtar, Vice Chancellor, National Skills University Islamabad delivered keynote address on teaching workplace skills. Engr. Prof. Dr. Athar Mahboob in his address said that at present, new paradigms were shrinking the world. Innovations were the intersection of ideas. Information and communication technologies were emerging as the new powerful means of transferring knowledge for better and result-oriented teaching and learning. He said the future research would be based upon exploration of the impact of information communication technology on students’ learning achievements. In this scenario, the IUB has a distinct record of achievements in the field of education, and research right from its inception in 1975.

“It has always been active in establishing collaborative linkage with reputed institutions, international academic bodies and with well-known organizations for achieving excellence on the basis of electronic technology.”

The academic excellence has put IUB at the eleventh position out of 73 general category higher education institutions in the country. The IUB has been playing a significant role to help the region by capacity building of the faculty and students since its establishment in the year 1975.

The IUB provides tens of millions of rupees each year to the departments of natural and social sciences and the associated constituent professional colleges of engineering, agriculture, veterinary, eastern conventional medicines and arts and design to establish state-of-the-art researchers.

The IUB has awarded outstanding research incentives to the faculty that commensurate with the quality and impact factor of their research papers.

“Our graduates and doctors are serving the humanity in all fields at national and international institutions. We are open to the community by introducing several civic service and co-curricular activities.”

Prof. Dr. Akhtar Ali, Dean Faculty of Education, Prof. Dr. Irshad Hussain, Chairman, Department of Education and Dr. Abid Shahzad, Founder and chief organizer of the conference also spoke on this occasion.