Sialkot-Two people were killed in a road accident on Daska Road.

Two men Hamid Raza (29) son of Fiaz, a resident of Jamkeye Cheema and Qasim Hussain (20) a resident of Allu Mehar were going on a motorbike on Daska Road near village Sadra Badra in limits of Police Station Moutra when a speedy tractor trolly collided with their motorbike. Both were killed on the spot. Rescue 1122 officials shifted the bodies to hospital for postmortem.