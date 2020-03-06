PESHAWAR - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief

Minister Mahmood Khan has

warned that unnecessary delay

in the completion of the project

will not be tolerated, directing

all the concerned departments

and organisations to complete

their respective tasks well in

time to ensure the completion of

important mega project.

He made these remarks while

presiding over a high-level

meeting at Chief Minister House

Peshawar to review the progress on Bus Rapid Transit Peshawar Project here on Thursday.

The chief minister termed the

Bus Rapid Transit Project as an

important project of public welfare and said that completion of

the project would help resolve

the traffic issues of the provincial metropolitan to a great extent.

Finance Minister Taimur

Jhagra, Minister Transport Shah

Muhammad Khan, Senior Officials of Transport Department,

Local Government Department,

C&W Department, Peshawar Development Authority, Trans Peshawar, Wapda, Sui gas and other relevant bodies attended the

meeting.

Meanwhile, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has directed all the

concerned quarters to expedite

work on the establishment of

the proposed Kalam Development Authority so that tourists’

spots in the area could be preserved and maintained to boost

tourism activities therein.

He also directed the relevant

quarters to give final touches to

the arrangements for holding

Dera Jaat festival and Kalam festival. He issued these directives

during a briefing given to him

on the steps taken for the promotion of foreign and domestic tourism in the province here

on Thursday. It was informed

that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Integrated Tourism Project (KITE)

has been launched for boosting tourism activities across the

province.

Under the project, road infrastructures are being improved

in the existing and newly-identified tourists’ sites of the province to facilitate the easy access

of tourists. Major road infrastructure schemes under the

KITE project included Thandiani road, Mankyal, Bada Sehrai,

Shishi Koh to Madaklasht road,

Supat valley road. It was further informed on the occasion

that huge amount has been approved for such other projects

under the Annual Development

Programme (ADP) of the provincial government as well.

Under the ADP schemes, an

amount of Rs2937 million has

been approved for different

roads in Hazara division and an

amount of Rs1999 million has

been approved for various roads

in Malakand division. Provincial

Minister for Finance Taimur Saleem Jhagra, Advisor to CM on

Information Ajmal Wazir, Principal Secretary to CM Shahab Ali

Shah, Secretary Tourism, Secretary C&W and other relevant

high ups attended the briefing.

The forum was further informed that steering committee of the project has approved

a work plan of Rs840.213 million while Project Management

Unit has also been setup to monitor the smooth and speedy implementation of the project. A

feasibility study is underway for

the design of four tourism roads

while Under Directorate of Archaeology, a scheme of Rs529

million has also been sent for

approval. It was told that provision of capacity building services Rs4.760 million to Directorate of Archaeology has been

also included in the project.

The chief minister directed the

concerned authorities to give

special attention to promote

tourism in the newly-merged

districts as there was huge potential of tourism in the area;

and added that a scheme to this

effect be included in the Accelerated Implementation Plan (AIP).