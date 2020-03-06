Share:

LAHORE - US Consul General Catherine Rodriguez said that her country would look into the possibility of cooperation in establishment of centres of excellence in the Punjab province.

She was talking to chairperson Technical and Vocational Training Authority (TEVTA) Ali Salman Siddique at the Authority’s Secretariat, here on Thursday. The US consul general appreciated the steps taken by TEVTA management for technical education and quality training for students.

Briefing the consul general, the TEVTA chairperson said it was Authority’s vision to provide quality education and training to students, introducing demand-driven courses and ensuring economic opportunities for its trained workforce.

Getting job opportunities for them through close coordination with the industries was also a major objective of the Authority, he added. The TEVTA chief said that training modules had been designed as per requirements of the industries.

The TEVTA chairperson also gave away handmade and hand-painted vase as souvenirs to the US consul general.