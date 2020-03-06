Share:

MIRPURKHAS - Light rain accompanied by a windstorm lashed the city and its outskirts on Thursday evening, considerably dropping the temperatures.

People came out of their houses to enjoy the weather.

Light rainfall has also been reported from Jhilori and Mirwah Gorchani towns and some other parts of the district. Strong winds uprooted trees and signboards at different places of the city while dozens of huts were also affected. However, no untoward incident has been reported from any part of the district.