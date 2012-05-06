RAWALPINDI – A dengue awareness seminar was organised by Reality Welfare Organization at Gawalmandi here on Saturday.

The seminar, which was organised on the instructions of Punjab Chief Minister Mian Shahbaz Sharif and Population Welfare Department of Punjab government, was addressed by RWO General Secretary Dr Imtiaz, Population Welfare Department Rawalpindi Head Malik Khalid Awan, Muhammad Younis, Muhammad Ayub and attended by a large number of people belonging to various walks of life. However, Social Welfare Department’s Waqar Ahmed took part in the seminar as focal person. The speakers, while addressing on the occasion, directed the people to observe the precautionary measures and avoid wearing half sleeves to avoid dengue virus. They also asked the people to clean their houses and surrounding areas, cover the water tubs in their homes.

PWD Head Dr Khalid briefed the seminar about the steps being taken by Punjab government to get rid of menace of dengue fever.