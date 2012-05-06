

ISLAMABAD – AHMAD AHMADANI - Well-known scholars, writers, researchers and politicians on Saturday gathered here to admire the contribution of eminent scholar and social scientist Mowahid Hussain Shah on the launching of his book titled “Will & Skill”.

Turkish Ambassador Mustafa Babur Hizlan was chief guest while Ch Shujaat presided over the function. General (Retd) Hameed Gul, Mrs Farrukh Khan, Haji Afzal, Begum Hameed Gul, former senator Nilofar Bakhtiar and others also addressed on the occasion.

President Pakistan Muslim League-Q, Senator Ch Shujat Hussain while paying tributes to Mowahid Hussain for his book, said that his book had provided hope and optimism to the younger generations and would help teach our people the vision and vigour to get through the challenges faced by the country. He said there are two ways to observe and two ways to judge a man’s character. “Staying together and travelling together, I have known Mowahid Shah since our days at FC College, Lahore. But I came to know him even better during the national election campaign of 2002. Mohwahid was then my chief campaign advisor. We spent two months together at my family home in Gujrat. We constantly campaigned together, and travelled together. Throughout, I found that Mowahid’s actions are based upon his convictions. He has a strong sense of right and wrong. Mowahid is not afraid to voice his opinions even if they are not liked. Often, in meetings he has been the sole voice of dissent. And often, he has been proven correct. I have found his judgement about people and situations to be solid.”

He said there are many aspects to Mowahid. He is equally comfortable discussing serious issues. And, with his keen sense of humour, he enjoys lighter moments. “He enjoys cricket (which I don’t); he also enjoys movies and good music (which I do). I have personally befitted from his will and skill. Those who read Mowahid’s book shall equally benefit from it. In the end, I feel, the book shows the way forward for Pakistan and the Muslim world. It has to be through will and skill,” Shujat said.

Mushahid Hussain Syed in his address said that this book is about uplifting to overcome odds/difficulties faced and contains positive and optimistic messages for the people of Pakistan. Mowahid Hussain Shah remained behind all the big politicians as a political strategist like Shujaat, Nawaz and Imran. He said this book is focussing on the post-9/11 world, which has inflamed Western Muslim relations. Ten years later. The epic unfolding of ‘Arab awakening that has energized grassroots activism around the world. The uprising is basically a fight for core human dignity. The book explores the gulf of understanding between them, and discusses the imbalance fuelling frustration and fury. At the end of his speech he paid his thanks to all the participants over their presence to give honour to Mowahid Shah; a great expert on the matters related to Middle East and Muslim world. Mushahid Hussain Syed termed the book a “battle of ideas” which was the biggest challenge for the Muslim world. He said the book would help provide the Muslim Ummah a way forward by defeating the ‘defeated mindset’, which is the biggest problem they are facing.

Mowahid Hussain Shah paid thanks to the guests in his speech made on the occasion. He said the will of Turkey played great role for organizing the Gaza Freedom Flotilla, which is a very good example of the will. However, Pakistan lags far behind in highlighting its issues/matters with the world. “Poor presentation and representation of country’s matter with West/Europe,” Mowahid said, adding, that don’t accept wrong doings then the country will be the leading Islamic country of the world.

Mowahid Hussain Shah termed Turkish nation a role model for the Muslim Ummah and said that the Turkish Prime Minister Recep Tayyib Erdogan was beacon of light for the Muslim politicians as he had introduced visionary, honest and capable leadership skills and had helped Turkey excel through good governance.

He said Quaid-e-Azam Mohammed Ali Jinnah had also liberated our nation through his strong will and commitment despite the fact that he was facing acute illness.

He said Pakistan’s major problem was poor presentation and poor representation due to which the country’s image had badly suffered around the globe. “The people of Pakistan should never accept wrongdoers as their leaders,” he said and added that an honest leadership would help the country facing the challenges it was faced with.

General (retd) Hameed Gul said that the book would help Pakistani nation to dominate the world. “We are about to break into the future,” he added.

Javed Elahi, the younger brother of senior minister Ch Pervaiz Elahi, said that the book would help the younger generations excel in their lives as it provides them with virtues like hope, optimism and honesty.

He also shared with the audience personal experiences of his long association of Mowahid Hussain.

PML-Q women’s wing president Mrs Farrukh Khan said that Mowahid has taught youth from his rich experiences a key to success which he acquired through sheer struggle traveling all around the world. She said that Mowahid had highlighted the significance of vision, character and commitment which were basic ingredients to succeed in life.

General Hameed Gul, Begum Hameed Gul, Javed Elahi, a friend of Mowahid Shah and the publisher of the book also spoke on the event and paid deep heart sincere thanks to the writer of this book over this brilliant piece of insight that even can be utilised in schools and colleges to empower and aware the youth of Pakistan.