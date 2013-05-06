MANCHESTER: Veteran soap star Liz Dawn is recovering after suffering a heart attack. The actress, a former smoker who played Vera Duckworth on long-running TV series Coronation Street, was taken to a hospital in Manchester after experiencing chest pains. Dawn, who was diagnosed with incurable lung disease in 2004, is now on the mend, with her husband Donald telling The Sun, "Liz is in hospital. She's had a slight heart attack... (but) she is all right." A Coronation Street spokesperson says, "Everyone on the show wishes her a speedy recovery and sends their love."–WO