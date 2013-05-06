

WAH CANTT/TAXILA -



One of the most electoral tests is the provincial assembly constituency Wah Cantonment, PP-8 (Rawalpindi- VIII), a constituency where decisive factors, which were in play the last time, have undergone a tremendous change.

The constituency is a mix of posh, middle class and backward areas. There are as many as 202,736 registered voters for which 154 polling stations and 384 polling booths will be established. The PP-8 (Rawalpindi-VIII) is going to present a different picture in the upcoming election after advent of the PTI as a new player in the arena. Firstly, the constituency has over 95 percent literacy rate with dozens of better educational institutions. This constituency is lure and attractive for the politicians of the area due to much resources and little problems. There are some rural areas at union council-level which are not difficult to dealt with. The situation makes constituency attractive for the politicians of the area which is evident from the fact that a record number of 15 candidates are contesting upcoming polls from this constituency.

Due to fast changing political situation in the area, PML-N is likely to compete against the PTI as a major rival party for the first time in this constituency and for this time it would not be smooth sailing for PML-N due to many factors, which have not only divided its voters but has also dented its vote bank.

The campaign of PTI’s Malik has been quite aggressive and his teams of young workers are gradually rising up to put up a good fight with the PML-N on May 11. PML-N has pitched Haji Umer Farooq of Kohistan group whose wife won previous elections.

Political observers are of the view that division of religious voters, no seat adjustment with Jamaat-e-Islami, which is major political and strong political power in the area, dissident of party supporters like Haji Dildar Khan to PPP and number of powerful independent candidates like Faisal Iqbal on political arena could cause major blow to the PML-N camp.

Political observers say that Ch Nisar Ali Khan who is leading party in the area is also contesting on one national and one provincial assembly seat of the Rawalpindi, therefore, he is not able to give due time to this constituency. Inside sources say that level of resentment among local PML-N workers against Kohistan House is higher due to his lack of coordination and gap with party loyalists.

Political observers are of the view that Haji Dildar Khan, who has strong roots and political power in the rural area of Taxila and Wah Cantonment with intact individual vote bank association have parted ways with PML-N as his and launched his nephew Safeer Khan from PPP platform from PP-8 and PML-N has lost strong vote bank of this group which would now fall against him and PTI, the major rival of PML-N in the constituency would get edge from this situation on polling day.

Tough contest likely

between N, PTI in PP–19

As many as 10 candidates are contesting for PP-19, Attock, however, tough competition is expected between PML-N and PTI candidates Malik Zafar Iqbal and Pir Abbas Mohy-ud-Din respectively.

Zafar is former tehsil naib nazim while Abbas is former MPA who was elected in 2002 elections from PML-Q platform. Abbas has recently joined PTI. He has his own vote bank and influence in the constituency. This time PPP has no candidate from this constituency and as per a survey conducted by TheNation, PPP veterans and Jiyalas will support him. Moreover, he belonging to a religious and spiritual family of Makhad Sharif has his own influence too.

Zafar Iqbal from PML-N is a new entry and is not as popular as Pir Abbas is; however the umbrella of PML-N and support of Malik Aetbar Khan, who is PML-N candidate for NA-58, will certainly be an advantage for him.

Sardar Manzar Amir is also a candidate from this constituency and is being supported by former district nazim Tahir Sadiq, who himself is candidate for NA-58.

Another candidate Sardar Mumtaz Khan, who keeps on changing his loyalties, is this time a candidate from the platform of JUI-F. Rest of the candidates are on the weaker end.

Apparently neck and neck competition is expected between PTI and PML-N candidates and if PPP workers who are having no candidate from this constituency vote in favour of PTI’s Pir Abbas then surely he will bag this seat with clear majority.