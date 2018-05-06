Share:

KARACHI - The Counter-Terrorism Department of Sindh Police claimed on Saturday to have arrested four suspected militants allegedly involved in fundraising for militant outfits.

According to CTD officials, the arrests were made in separate raids in parts of the city. The first raid was conducted in the Site area on a tip off. The CTD police arrested at least two suspects during a raid. The suspects were later identified as Kashan alias Kifayatullah and Muhammad Irshad alias Zakriya.

According to CTD SSP Junaid Shaikh, the suspects were affiliated with the Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan and were involved in fundraising for the militant group. They used to send funds to their outfit in Afghanistan. They also got militancy training in Afghanistan. The CTD police also claimed to have recovered donation boxes and receipts from their possession.

In another raid, the CTD police conducted a raid on a tip off on University Road and arrested two more militants. The suspects were identified as Kamran alias Huzaifa and Abdur Rauf alias Rizwan. The CTD police also claimed to have recovered donation receipts from their possession. CTD officials said the suspects belonged to banned militant outfit Lashkar-e-Jhangvi and got militancy training in Afghanistan. Cases against them were registered and further investigation was under way.