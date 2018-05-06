Share:

MANILA - Private Sector Operations Department of Asian Development Bank (ADB) is mulling over opening a desk at its country office in Islamabad to further push the private sector investment by mitigating the negative perception of Pakistan among foreign investors.

ADB Director General of Private Sector Operation Department (PSOD) Michael Barrow stated this on Saturday while briefing the press on the occasion of ADB's 51st annual meetings here.

Pakistan had an excellent market, especially in much needed power sector and infrastructure, and the PSOD would play role in vindicating the perceived risks among foreign investors to attract maximum foreign direct investment to Pakistan.

He said the department would help Pakistan in pursuing the investors, who what he said were a “bit shy in pouring funds into Pakistan” to fund projects.

“There is more perceived risk rather than the actual risk that has been present for a long time among foreign investors,” he added.

Barrow said, he himself had lived in Pakistan for a while and he found no reality in the international negative perception about the country.

However, he commented that the government of Pakistan had to showcase more success stories in order to make the ADB’s mission successful.

He said the PSOD’s function was very much similar to the World Bank’s International Finance Corporation and it had also launched its desks in China and India. Barrow said the ADB was also helping Pakistan in strengthening the country’s power distribution sector to minimise the line losses that what he called were very huge especially in Karachi Electric Supply Company.

He said the country’s need in power sector was very high and “some of the needs are being met through bilateral agreements, however needs are probably larger that can be tapped through private sector investment”.

To a question, Barrow said: “ADB is heavily engaged with the public sector in power distribution system, however private sector can help even more to bring efficiency in distribution system."

Meanwhile, Chief of the Energy Sector Group at Asian Development Bank, Yongping Zhai said strengthening electricity transmission system is very important so that the power generation in the country could be dispatched to meet the country’s energy demands.

“Our focus and plan in Pakistan is to strengthen transmission lines and distribution system”, he said, adding the ADB’s focus is more on the demand side, on efficiency, and on distribution system." He informed that in order to reduce line losses in power sector, the ADB would support Pakistan’s smart metering sector by providing $4 million for the project.

This project would work together with wind power to make sure that there is no or little curtailment in wind power so that we can make more renewable energy.

He said ADB had not funded any coal fired project in Pakistan since 2013.

“We are quite confident that power supply at the moment is going to be adequate in Pakistan and there is no immediate pressure to implement more coal fired power project."

Meanwhile, Pakistan on Saturday proposed ADB to further strengthen its resident missions to oversee the operations of projects more effectively and augment the locally deficient capacities.

“The ADB may also further strengthen its capacity to support social sector, help expand private sector operations including public-private-partnerships (PPPs), enabling development member countries to address these challenges,” Secretary of Economic Affairs Division, Syed Ghazanfar Abbas Jilani said, who is heading Pakistani delegation, while addressing the 51st annual meeting of Board of Governors of the ADB here.

He said the recent initiatives in CAREC and the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) will contribute to improve regional connectivity, build modern infrastructure, and create enormous job opportunities in the whole region.

In this regard, he said the ADB’s continued technical and financial assistance was highly commendable and would enhance regional connectivity and trade between CAREC member countries.

Jilani said many of the development member countries had continued to face challenges caused by entrenched poverty and vulnerability, global economic uncertainty, climate change and environment degradation, urbanization and aging, therefore, it was imperative for ADB to build on its strength to support infrastructure financing and regional integration.

“The 21st century has distinctive characteristics with a shift from industrial economies to knowledge-based economies; today Asia is ready to leave this momentous transformation. If the potential of our economy is fully harnessed through appropriate policies and plan of actions, Asia will certainly play a far greater role in world affairs in promoting global well being,” he added.

He said, “In the realisation of ADB’s vision of poverty free prosperous Asia pacific region, I would like to specifically mention that we had useful discussion on the strategy 2030 early this morning which will continue to engage us till its finalization later this year.”

He also appreciated ADB president’s role in introducing reforms and initiatives which were being implemented by the ADB leadership.

“I would also like to appreciate the expansion of ADB’s operation during the recent years by mobilizing more financial resources through the merger of ADB’s Asian Development Fund and ordinary capital resources facilities as well as arranging co-financing from other bilateral and multi-lateral partners.”

He said, “Special importance are the ADB’s policy-based programme loans that proved pivotal in supporting the reform agendas of the developing member countries”.

He said the government of Pakistan also “appreciates the proposal regarding the project readiness technical assistance loan with advance facilities.”

“We would emphasize augmentation of support for public private partnership to address the evolving needs and operating environment of developing member countries as well as leverage for the funding for the development needs,” he added.

He said result based lending was another very effective modality initiative by the ADB in the year 2013 and he hoped that the share of result-based lending would continue to enhance.