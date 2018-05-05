Share:

GUJRANWALA-A woman along with her two daughters was gunned down by adopted son over a property dispute here in Kamoke on Saturday. The police arrested the suspect who during preliminary investigation has confessed to his crime.

According to police, 50-year-old Razia Bibi, widow of Muhammad Iqbal, resident of Ghunayan, Kamoke, had only two daughters due to which she adopted her Adeel. The motive behind was the land owned by the widow after the death of her husband.

Adeel, 25, hatched a plot with his brother Abid and Fazil to grab seven acres of agriculture land owned by his adoptive mother Razia Bibi.

Therefore, he gunned down the woman and her two daughters identified as Robina and Javeria. The Kamoke Saddr Police have arrested the accused while raids are being conducted for the arrest of the other two accused.

GIRL INJURED

A girl received bullet injuries as a result of jubilation firing during a wedding here at Kalar Abadi, Gujranwala on Saturday. It is reported that wedding procession was going on when some guests resorted to fire in jubilation.

Resultantly, 20-year-old Hina received a bullet and got critically injured. She was rushed to DHQ hospital while police have started investigation.