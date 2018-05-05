Share:

SIALKOT-Federal Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal asked all the political and other parties to get united and shun their differences so as to strengthen Pakistan by ending poverty, ignorance and terrorism.

He was addressing the inaugural ceremony of Narowal-Lahore Motorway Link Road at Narowal. The interior minister said that the PML-N government had successfully implemented its electoral manifestation by delivering in every segment of life. He said that the present government firmly believed in doing politics of peace and serving the nation.

He said that Pakistan in 2018 was much better than it was in 2013. He added that now the 2018 general elections would also be a referendum against the politics of hate done by the opponents. He said that the masses would again bring PML-N to power on its performance.

He said that the national economic parameters were strengthening day by day and Pakistan has been included in the list of five fastest growing economies of the world. He said that Pakistan's economy was now in taking-off position.

Ahsan Iqbal also urged all the political and other institutions to refrain from making Pakistan an experimental laboratory. He asked them to come forward, join their hands and play a pivotal role in strengthening the country. He said it was the demand of the day to foil all the anti-Pakistan conspiracies.

He asked the political opponents not to indulge them in a game they don't know to play. He termed the continuity of economic and political policies vital for peace, stability and development. He said that Pakistan would also be in the list of the top 25 economies of the world till 2025. He said that the construction of roads was also vital to end backwardness.

On the occasion, he said that the present government was making 1,700 kilometre motorways in the country. The government has already built 550km motorways while next year there would be 2,200km network of motorways which would be bigger than India's such network.