AIOU’s postgraduate programme exams from May 14

Islamabad: Allama Iqbal Open University has announced that it will conduct final exams of its Postgraduate programs simultaneously from May 14 across the country.

The programs include BS (Microbiology, Chemistry, Physics, Mathematics, Statistics, Environmental Sciences and Accounting), PGD, MA/M.Sc, MS/M.Phil and Ph.D in different disciplines. Roll Number slips have been sent to all the enrolled students for the Semester Autumn 2017 at their postal addresses.

The students can also download their roll number slips from the University’s website for appearing in these exams.

All students are also advised to read the instructions mentioned on Roll No. Slip carefully before entering into the Examination Center. In addition, the students are required to bring National Identity Card in original issued by the NADRA.–Online

Service of ED RIC extended

Rawalpindi: Chief Minister Punjab Mian Shahbaz Sharif has given the approval to extend the services of renowned cardiologist and Executive Director of the Rawalpindi Institute of Cardiology(RIC) Major General (Retd) Dr Azhar Mehmood Kiyani .

In this connection, Secretary Health Punjab issued a notification, which stated the service of Dr Kiyani has been extended until December 31, 2018. General Dr. Kiyani would had been retired on May 14 this year.–Online