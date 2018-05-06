Share:

islamabad - Institute of Maritime Affairs (IMA), Bahria University Islamabad will hold a day- long international maritime symposium on May 7 (Monday) here under the theme “Impact of Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) on the Geo-economics of the Indian Ocean Region (IOR), Prospects for Pakistan, the Region and Beyond.”

Reputed national and international speakers will participate in the event, said a press release issued by Pakistan Navy.

The symposium has great significance due to the current shift of global power from West to East and rapidly changing economic and political dynamics.

Experts are of view that the BRI coupled with interests of regional and extra regional actors’ is the major factor affecting the future of IOR.

In this scenario, the symposium will help understand the emerging trends in the region and potential implications of the BRI at national as well as regional level.

The seminar will not only bring out the economic and security prospects of the BRI for Pakistan, but also serve a national platform to enhance the maritime awareness, particularly about the emerging trends in the Indian Ocean Region.