LAHORE:- PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will arrive in city on Sunday (today) to open party membership camp at Tokhar Niaz Beg that will be followed by many others throughout the province. Bilawal will also address the workers at the camp. Later he will visit Bagh, Mangat and Gojra where he will speak to the party activists. The PPP chairperson will inaugurate the party membership camp at Dara Asif Bagh at 3pm today.–Staff Reporter