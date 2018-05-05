Share:

MIRPUR (AJK)-The Council of Islamic Ideology (CII) and Milli Coordination Council (MCC) of Azad Jammu Kashmir discussed ways for maintaining religious harmony, tolerance and peace in AJK.

The meeting held at Prime Minister House was chaired by Chief Justice of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Chaudhry Ibrahim Zia, who is also chairman of the council while president of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Sardar Masood Khan was the chief guest. Council of Islamic Ideology Pakistan Chairman Qibla Ayaz and Chairman of AJK Ulema and Mushaikh Council Maulana Ubaidullah Farooqi were also among participants.

President Masood said it was a matter of great satisfaction that AJK enjoyed exemplary religious harmony and tolerance. The credit of this goes to Ulema of different schools of thought who spare no efforts to promote brotherhood, tolerance and the sense of peaceful coexistence in the society, he said. The president said both Pakistan and AJK came into being to provide the Muslims of the land with an opportunity to live in accordance with the golden principles of Islam by following the Holy Life of Prophet (peace and blessings of Allah be upon Him).

He said most of the Muslim countries had achieved their political freedom but unfortunately they are still striving hard to gain their ideological identity. The president strongly condemned the Indian atrocities in occupied Kashmir and observed that Muslims in the held valley are being persecuted on the basis their religion and in negation of the principle of religious freedom.

He called upon the religious scholars and Ulema to promote and highlight the religious tolerance and brotherhood that is an important feature of Islam. Speaking on the occasion, Council of Islamic Ideology Chairman Qibla Ayyaz said Muslims across the world are facing numerous challenges that can only be addressed by equipping the Muslims with the modern science. Chief Justice Ibrahim Zia urged the Ulema to maintain and value the religious harmony. He highly appreciated the government for passing laws to protect the creed of Muslims about the Prophethood.