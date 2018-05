Share:

FAISALABAD: A ninth-grader was stabbed to death by his friends over a cellphone dispute here on Saturday. Police sources informed that Muhammad Hassan had a dispute with Afzal Baloch over a cellphone, which led to spate of harsh words. The later with a sentiment of revenge stabbed him while he was asleep. The injured was shifted to hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.The police have arrested the accused and registered a case.