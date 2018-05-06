Share:

ISLAMABAD - Finance Minister Miftah Ismail on Saturday said that constitution of Pakistan allows the government to acquire the property by paying 100 percent above the declared value if it thinks the person has undervalued the property.

“There is no need to take approval of acquiring the property by paying 100 percent above the declared value from the Council of Common Interests (CCI),” Finance Minister said in a talk with The Nation. He informed that constitution allows the government to acquire property at higher rate if someone does not show its actual value.

The Senate Standing Committee on Finance and Revenue on Friday had rejected the government’s proposal to acquire the property by paying 100 percent above the declared value and termed it unconstitutional. It was recommended that the matter of DC rates and FBR's powers of purchasing immovable properties be placed before the Council of Common Interests (CCI). The committee had asked the federal government to withdraw the package from the Finance Bill 2018. However, Miftah said that standing committee could not direct the federal government to take approval from the CCI. He further said that government has constituted a six members committee, which would review and give recommendations regarding Economic Reforms Package (also known as amnesty scheme) announced by Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi last month.

“The Federal Minister for Finance, Revenue and Economic Affairs is pleased to constitute Economic Reforms Committee which will review reforms in the economic sector and make recommendations for improvement,” stated an official notification issued by the Federal Board of Revenue. The committee comprises of Syed Muhamamd Shabbar Zaidi, senior partner and chairman PWC, Asad Ali Shah, managing partner Diloitte, Ashfaq Tola, member Tax Reforms Commission, Khaliq-ur-Rehman, managing partner Grant Thornton, Abid H Shaban, member Tax Reforms Commission, and Muhammad Aftab Manzoor, chairman Pakistan Banks Association.

It is worth mentioning here that Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi last month had announced Economic Reforms Package that allowed people to register their properties at their own choice rates but the government will have the right to acquire the property by paying 100% above the declared value, if it thinks the person has undervalued the property. Later, the FBR proposed establishment of Directorate General of Immoveable Property through Finance Bill 2018-19. Under the Section 230F of Finance Bill, the FBR proposed that Directorate-General of Immovable Property shall consist of a director general and as many directors, additional directors, deputy directors and assistant directors and such other officers.