rawalpindi - Gangs of burglars and dacoits are on a looting spree in the precinct of the Police Station Saddar Bairooni without any hindrance from the law enforcers.

During last seven days, robbers looted electronics appliances, cash, mobile phones, mobile cards, grocery items and other valuables worth millions of rupees by smashing locks of five shops in the Ali Town and Hill View Lane.

A trader Mian Wasim Nasir lodged a complaint with Police Station Saddar Bairooni on Saturday stating unknown dacoits cut locks of his shop “Electro Mart” located near Lodhi Mosque on Adiala Road and mugged 13 LEDs of 40 and 50 inches, 8 batteries, 10 UPS and Rs2,65,000 cash during night. He appealed to police to register a case and arrest the dacoits. Police registered the case and started investigation.

In another incident, unidentified dacoits took away Rs23,000 cash, mobile cars worth Rs14,000, cigarettes valuing Rs22,000 and other grocery items by smashing locks of Shohaib General Store in the Hill View Lane. Hassan Khan, the owner, told The Nation that he was sleeping in the basement of his shop when robbers committed robbery. He said he had not reported the matter to police because they demand bribe for launching investigation and tracing the robbers.

Muhammad Idrees, who runs Sitara General Store in the same locality, said robbers took away Rs1500 cash, cigarettes, cartons of milk, juice, cold drinks, shampoo bottles, surf and other items by breaking the locks and shutters of his shop.

In a similar incident, Jamal Shah another shopkeeper who runs Jamal Khattak Karyana Store in the Hill View Lane said unidentified burglars smashed of his shop locks on May 30 and looted Rs6500 cash, sacks of rice, pulses, cartons of biscuits, milk, juices, cold drinks and mobile cards and run away.

New Mahria Milk Shop’s owner Jamil Khan, however, was a lucky person as he woke up from sleep when the robbers tried to smash locks of his shop three days ago. “I made noise after hearing sound of the cutter being used by robbers for cutting locks of my shop and the robbers fled,” he added.

Another resident Raja Ali Khan told The Nation that a gang of burglars stormed into his house in absence of family and broke all the doors and locks. He said the thieves mugged gold ornaments, cash and 2 mobile phones from his house and managed escape.

“I had not informed police about the house robbery because I know the police will not take action but will rather humiliate me. I have migrated from the locality because of increasing incidents of house robberies,” he said.

Robbers have also broken locks of another house in a street next to house of Raja Ali Khan and took away electronics appliances and other valuables. Similarly, robbers also mugged the “donation box” of Jamia Masjid Salman Farsi in the Hill View Lane. Qari Usman, the Khateeb, reported the incident to local police.

“Superintendent of Police Saddar Circle Bahar Ahmed Shah is busy in meeting and cannot talk to you right now,” said Sagheer, a personal assistant of SP, when this correspondent made a phone call to SP to know about his version over looting spree of dacoits and robbers in the Hill View Lane and its suburbs.