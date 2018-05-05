Share:

KAMALIA-At the launch of a campaign against animal cruelty by a private organization Ravi Foundation, Deputy District Officer Livestock Dr Saleem held a press conference in his office and threw light on the teachings of Islam prohibiting cruelty against animals.

He pointed out that second pious caliph Hazrat Umar Farooq (RA) had once said that he would be held responsible if even a dog died on the bank of River Nile. "But our society has become very cruel to the animals in general. We should love the sweet nature of the animals. We should adopt pets and by doing so, we can rid ourselves of depression and anxiety," he maintained.

Ravi Foundation President Rafia Ashfaq said that the pack animals as mules, donkeys, horses and bulls were subjected to excessive weights and severe beatings which was a cruelty to the animals. She said that Ravi Foundation had been working for the animal rights as well as the social development of human beings.

She informed the media that the foundation had started work after the 2005 floods, adding that it aimed at the betterment of the animals and promotion of their rights by going door to door along with the doctors and staff of the livestock department.

She said that the foundation had also been working to create awareness among the masses regarding benefits of keeping animals. She vehemently condemned the practice of animal fighting. She sought strict implementation of the laws describing punishments for animal fighting.

Eight gangs busted in April



KHANEWAL-The district police busted eight gangs involved in heinous crimes during the month of April. According to Khanewal DPO Rizwan Umar Gondal, the police arrested 22 criminals belonging to eight different gangs and recovered booty worth Rs5.5 million from their possession. The police also recovered 13 pistols and two rifles from them.