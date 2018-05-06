Share:

GAZA:- At least five Palestinians killed and six wounded Saturday evening in an explosion in a house in the town of Zawayda in central Gaza Strip, medics, security officials and eyewitnesses said. Doctors at the emergency room of al-Aqsa Hospital in central Gaza Strip said they received the bodies of five Palestinians who were killed in an explosion in a house in the town and six others were wounded. Ashraf al-Qedra, the Gaza health ministry spokesman, told reporters that five were killed and six wounded, adding that doctors are trying to know the identity of the dead people.–Xinhua

Security officials, speaking on condition of anonymity, and eyewitnesses said that a huge blast occurred in a house of a Hamas militant in the town, which was a result of bomb that had suddenly exploded.

Hamas security forces closed the area and only allowed for ambulances and paramedics to enter to evacuate the casualties in the house which were badly damaged and caused damages to neighboring houses.

However, the security said that a group of militants were trying to defuse an old Israeli missile that haven't exploded, adding that the missile was fired on central Gaza Strip during the large-scale Israeli war waged on the Gaza Strip in 2014.