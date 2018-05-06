Share:

SRINAGAR - Three suspected rebels and a civilian were killed in a gun battle Saturday in Srinagar in Indian-occupied Kashmir, police said, the first in the restive region's main city this year.

The three men believed to be militants died in a shootout after government forces surrounded a densely populated neighbourhood in the old part of the city, director general of Indian police Shesh Paul Vaid said.

A young man also died after he was hit by an armoured vehicle as hundreds of residents tried to help the rebels escape from the military cordon in the heart of Srinagar, a police officer told AFP on condition of anonymity. A paramilitary trooper was injured during the exchange of fire.

Since last year gun battles between government forces and militants seeking an end to Indian rule in Kashmir have become more frequent, in a region divided between India and Pakistan but claimed in full by both.

This year the fighting has left a total of 110 dead, according to officials, with 20 civilians, 28 security forces personnel and 62 militants estimated to have died.

On Saturday hundreds of residents hit the streets near the site of the firefight, shouting slogans of freedom from Indian rule, witnesses said. The protests and clashes later spread to other areas of the city's old quarters.

India has deployed more than 500,000 soldiers to tackle the rising militancy and increasing civilian support for the rebels.

New Delhi is also preparing to deploy elite commandos from its National Security Guard, known as Black Cats, to the disputed territory.

India often accuses Pakistan of fuelling the insurgency, a charge Islamabad denies saying it only provides diplomatic support to the Kashmiri struggle for right to self-determination.

In another incident, according to a police spokesman a civilian was killed while as his wife was wounded after unknown gunmen barged into their house at village Bomai of Sopore, about 52 km northwest of Srinagar. "Last night unidentified gunmen fired upon Mohammad Ashraf Mir and his wife at Harwan-Bomai area here, wounding the duo. However, Mir later succumbed to his wounds at local hospital and his wife is undergoing treatment," a police official posted in Sopore said.

Following the incident contingents of police and army rushed to the spot to carry out searches to nab the assailants.