WAZIRABAD - A man along with his son set ablaze his 18-year-old daughter on the suspicion of allegedly having illicit relations with a boy from the in-laws of his elder brother at Tahli Wala village.

According to Sohdra police, Halima Sadia, daughter of Nasir Mushtaq, resident of Tahli Wala village met a boy in the second marriage ceremony of his uncle. Both established a telephonic relation. One day, her boy friend came to her village and met Halima. Halima's father Nasir Mushtaq caught them. He slashed the boy and handed over him to the in-laws of his elder brother to whom he belonged.

Meanwhile, some selfies of the lovebirds were publicised which angered Nasir Mushtaq.

He along with his son Ali Shan poured petrol on Halima and set her ablaze. The girl shouted for help but no one came to rescue her.

She sustained critical burns over 90 percent of her body. Nabi Ahmed, one of her uncles took her to Aziz Bhatti Shaheed Hospital for medical treatment. The staff there referred her to Jinnah Hospital, Lahore due to her critical condition where she could not survive and succumbed to her burns.

Sohdra police registered a case No. 74/18 against Nasir Mushtaq and Ali Shan under sections 302,336-B, 311 and 334 of PPC on the complaint of ASI Riaz and started investigation. No apprehension had been reported.