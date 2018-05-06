Share:

IFTIKHAR ALAM & MANZOOR NAZ

GOJRA/TOBA TEK SINGH

Government Postgraduate College Gojra’s teachers are taking morning classes in private colleges of the area at the cost of their official duty, but are also drawing salaries from the government kitty.

A splendid dark brown building, clustered by tall lush green trees situated in the heart of Gojra, a tehsil of district Toba Tek Singh popularly known as the city of hockey, presents a picture of utter neglect.

Although long summer vacation has yet to start, Government Postgraduate College’s grassy grounds are presenting a deserted look. Students are hardly seen in dusty classrooms and the college hostel is almost empty.

Principal Munir Ahmad was chairing some kind of a get together in the newly constructed Zoology Block and three middle-aged persons were present in a room adjacent to his office when The Nation team reached there. However, they were not ready to share any information when asked about the state of educational affairs at the institute.

The college was considered to be one of the best educational institutes in 1990s, but students’ admission rate and results are on the decline for a couple of years. Locals say the college teachers show no interest in their students’ education, which is the main reason behind the falling education standards.

“Almost every science teacher of Govt College Gojra teaches in private institutions, but draws salary from the government kitty,” they say.

The situation is quite different in other male and female government institutes of district Toba Tek Singh. No teacher of Government Municipal Degree College Toba Tek Sing, Government Ghausia Degree College Pir Mahal and Government PST College Kamalia takes morning classes in private colleges. Pir Mahal and Kamalia are also tehsils of Toba Tek Singh.

Describing teachers’ daily routine at Gojra College, locals said they come to the college only to mark attendance and move to private institutions to make extra money. Since all private colleges resume morning classes, government teachers deliver lectures during the day, skipping their official duties. And this has been their practice since years in connivance with the top management.

The Punjab government has strictly prevented the teachers of government colleges from engaging themselves in private institutions either voluntarily or on paid basis. But the practice continues in every city of the province and Gojra is the worst case. The city roads bear gigantic hoardings of the private colleges displaying names of highly qualified teachers of Government College Gojra as their own staff.

According to The Nation’s investigation, around two dozen private colleges are successfully running their businesses in the city. They collect millions of rupees per month from students in terms of heavy tuition fees. Since poor and lower middle class people cannot afford to send children to the expensive private colleges, the annual pass percentage of students of Govt College Gojra is zero.

2017’s Intermediate Part-I annual exam result of Govt College Gojra shows that only 53 out of total 59 enrolled students appeared in pre-medical exams and 24 could pass the test with no A plus grade while only four students got A grade. The pass percentage was 45 percent. In pre-engineering group, 115 students out of 117 appeared and only 39 could clear the exam with no A-plus grade and only four secured A grade. The pass percentage was 33 per cent. This is important to note here that even students with A-plus grade cannot get admission to government’s medical and engineering colleges unless their marks are more than 90 percent. The A-plus grade starts from 80 percent marks.

According to the survey and credible information received by The Nation, Professor Aun Naqvi of Govt College Gojra, Biology Department, teaches in boys and girls campuses of Muslim College for Boys. Professor Sohail Randhawa of Biology Dept also serves in both private colleges besides taking classes in Shibli College, Professor Zahoor Hussain, Professor Idrees Khan and Dr Jahanzeb teach in Quaid-e-Azam College, Shibli College and Superior College, respectively.

Professor Afrahim of Govt College Gojra, Chemistry Department, teaches in boys/girls campuses of Muslim College, Professor Zulfiqar and Professor Feroz Ilyas teach chemistry in Quaid-e-Azam College and enjoy government salaries. Professor Waqas Aslam, Professor Waqiurehman and Professor Masood Sajid of Govt College Physics Department teach in Muslim College, Quaid-i-Azam College and Shibli College, respectively. Professor Khalid Hashmi and Professor Tajammul are mathematics teachers at Govt College, but teach in Quaid-e-Azam College and Shibli College. Professor Danish Awan, being an English teacher of Govt College, teaches in Muslim College.

Government College Gojra Principal Ch Munir Ahmad claimed he strictly prevented teachers from taking classes at private colleges during morning hours. But he was speechless when he was informed of the billboards and pamphlets of private colleges carrying names of the teachers of his institute.

Dr Shazia Samdani who has recently been appointed as deputy director colleges, Toba Tek Singh district, took steps to check private practices of government teachers in the area. The move annoyed a local powerful politician who runs a private college in Toba Tek Singh. But she said she was not afraid of anyone and would not allow any government teacher to teach in a private college during his/her duty time. Dr Shazia vowed to take strict action against all government teachers, including those of Govt College Gojra, for getting involved in this illegal practice.