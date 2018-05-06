Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz government is all set to call a (last) meeting of the Council of Common Interests by the mid of May to finalize the Fata reforms package.

" After thorough deliberations with chief ministers, the Fata reforms package will be approved from the Council of Common Interests without taking into account the reservations of allied parties (JUI-F and PkMAP),” sources at the Ministry of Inter-Provincial Coordination told The Nation.

Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has recently provided a push to Fata reforms process announcing that the process of bringing the tribal areas into the national mainstream will be completed in the next four weeks.

The sources said the government will also consult with parliamentary leaders of political parties to implement the Fata reforms package before it completes its term.

Local bodies’ elections in Fata will be held in October for the first time to have a representative forum. The jurisdiction of the Supreme Court and the Peshawar High Court had already been extended to Fata.

The prime minister, on the floor of the National Assembly, had committed that Fata would be brought at par with other parts of the country and for that purpose, in addition to the current allocations, Rs1,000 billion would be required in the next 10 years.

“The Fata Reforms Implementation Committee has decided to spend Rs1 trillion in the tribal areas over the next 10 years and this will be in addition to the annual development budget. The purpose is to develop tribal areas at par with the rest of the country,” the PM had said.

JAVAID-UR-RAHMAN