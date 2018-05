Share:



Devotees offer dua at the shrine of Hazrat Lal Shahbaz Qalandar during 766th Urs celebrations.



Devotees shower water on their bodies to get relief from hot weather at the shrine of Hazrat Lal Shahbaz Qalandar during 766th Urs celebrations.



Devotees rest under shade of air craft at the shrine of Hazrat Lal Shahbaz Qalandar during 766th Urs celebrations.



Devotees perform dhamal at the shrine of Hazrat Lal Shahbaz Qalandar during 766th Urs celebrations.