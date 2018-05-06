Share:

KANDHKOT - Sindh Rangers on Saturday setup heatstroke camps in different parts of the district to provide relief to the masses.

According to details, Sindh Rangers have setup several heatstroke camps in different cities and towns of district Kashmore included Kandhkot Kashmore, Tangwani and its adjoining areas.

The patients suffering from heat were given free treatment while medicines were also provided them. It was also observed in all heatstroke centres they have arranged of proper facilities of heatstroke. Doctors and paramedical staff would be presented for 24 hours at the camps. One Ambulance, air coolers, cold water coolers and medicines are also available at the relief camps. It is worthy to mention the temperature of Kashmore have been rising day-by day-last but the district administration have not taken proper initiatives in this regard.

Meanwhile, locals of the district stage a protest against prolonged power outages on Saturday.

According to details, people belonging to different community recorded their protest against unannounced power breakdown. They demanded from SEPCO chief for decreasing of loadshedding throughout the subdivision Kashmore otherwise the protest would be prolonged.