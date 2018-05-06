Share:

islamabad - The International Islamic University, Islamabad issued show cause notices to several students for participating in a demonstration demanding fair and merit-based appointments in the higher educational institutions, an official said on Saturday.

The official said that notices have been issued to six students for participating in a demonstration held at press club last month.

According to the official, though the demonstration was not held on the university premises against the IIU appointment, the administration has marked four of its students for taking disciplinary action against them.

The notification available to The Nation said: “A report has been received to the Students Discipline Committee (SDC) from the office of the CSO, IIUI, against students namely Muhammad Ibraheem Munawar, Sagheer Ahmed, Hamza Jamil, Muhammad Faidhan Elahi, Anas Mohammad Yousaf and Haroon Shabbir”.

The notice said that as per complaint on April 25, 2018 the students have participated an ‘illegal gathering’ with IIUI faculty members against the appointment of Chairman Higher Commission. “As per the university regulations relating to university students, maintenance Discipline and Breach of Discipline, your above act come under indiscipline Acts and demands strict disciplinary action against you,” the notice added.

The university administration further said that students were therefore advised to submit a written reply on this issue within three days of receipt of this notice. “You will be called to appear before the students’ discipline committee shortly for an oral statement in your defence. Failing to appear before the students discipline committee may lead to action against you,” the notice added.

According to the official, the IIUI administration served showcase notice on six students who participated in a peaceful gathering in front of the National Press Club Islamabad along with other university students, faculty and civil society demanding transparent and merit-based appointment in the higher education sector at 5pm after university close hours.

The official said the university administration action on an activity held out of the campus is illegal, negating fundamental rights of association, assembling and freedom of speech guaranteed under the Constitution of Pakistan.

The protest was held to press for fair appointments at key higher education institutions in the city. The institutions include Higher Education Commission, IIUI, Quaid-i-Azam University (QAU) and Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU).