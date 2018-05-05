Share:

MIRPUR (AJK)-The Jammu Kashmir National Front expressed deep sense of shock and grief over the killing of ninth class student Umar Ahmad by Indian troops in Turkewangam area of Shopian district, Held Kashmir

Terming it cold blooded murder, the JKNF spokesperson said that the youngsters were being killed on one pretext or the other and the aim of the ongoing genocide was only to terrify the entire nation and to defeat the freedom struggle.

Talking to reporters, the National Front spokesperson said it was more than disgusting that the so-called largest democracy of the world was on a killing spree in Kashmir and the whole world watching it as silent spectator.

"We are being killed, injured and insulted by Indian forces and their local collaborators but the international community is busy in its economic issues. As our hopes with the international community are diminishing after every passing day, it is high time for the Muslim world to act and come to rescue the oppressed Kashmiris.

While condemning the use of brute force against the unarmed protesters every now and then, the National Front spokesperson strongly reacted to the injuring of dozens of civilians in Turkewangam. He prayed for their speedy recovery and expressed solidarity with all the victims including the parents of Umar Ahmad.

Expressing grief over the recent killings, injuring of civilians and damaging of their properties by the men in uniform, he reiterated that if India was sincere to stopping the ongoing bloodshed and destruction, it must initiate a political process to resolve the long pending Kashmir dispute.