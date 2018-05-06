Share:

KARACHI - Several areas of Karachi continued to face prolonged outages on Saturday as K-Electric’s Bin Qasim power plant could not be restored even after passage of two days. K-Electric was earlier at odds with Sui Southern Gas Company for non-provision of gas. But now, when gas is there, K-Electric’s plant has suffered a breakdown.

Describing the power suspension result of load management, K-Electric is troubling Karachiites with loadshedding of 10-12 hours.

According to the KE spokesperson, a temporary extension of 1-3 hours has been made in the duration of power outages in the metropolis. In the exempted areas, a three-hour loadshedding schedule has been issued.

K-Electric authorities have comforted people, saying that availability of electricity will be back to normal in next two to three days.

PPP to hold protests

against outages

The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) has announced a series of protests and sit-ins against the unannounced power loadshedding throughout Sindh.

According to the sources, the party has decided to hold the very first protest in PPP’s stronghold Larkana tomorrow. Provincial Information Minister Nasir Hussain Shah and other leaders will address the protest.

After Larkana, PPP has also decided to hold a protest and sit-in against the unending electricity crisis in Karachi and Hyderabad. The party will hold similar activities in other cities as well.

Darkness prevailed in the metropolis on Friday night as multiple localities experienced intermittent load-shedding, unannounced by K-Electric. K-Electric however said it was due to failure of one of the main power plants.

Power outages ranged from 2-10 hours. Liaquatabad, Landhi, Korangi, Malir, Shah Faisal Colony, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Gulistan-e-Johar, Metroville, SITE, North Karachi, and Nazimabad were the worst hit areas. Nagan Chowrangi and its surroundings, Scheme 33, and Post Office Society are facing power outages for over two hours each.

Citizens also expressed concerns that their electrical appliances were in danger due to the fact that light kept going out every 15 minutes.

On the other hand, temperature in Karachi returned to normal after touching 41 degrees in the past two days. The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) issued a heatstroke alert in Karachi on Friday.

All civil hospitals declared an emergency while staff will be on duty as their days off were revoked. Karachi witnessed the deadliest heatwave three years ago, the one that Pakistan had seen in over 50 years.

The scorching heat spell begun on June 19 that year and continued for more than five days. It left at least 1200 people dead while 40,000 suffered heatstroke and exhaustion.