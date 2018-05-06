Share:

rawalpindi - A team of police and personnel of other law enforcement agencies have rescued a 9-year-old girl from clutches of a kidnapper during a search operation conducted within the limits of Police Station Pirwadhai, reliable sources disclosed to The Nation on Saturday.

Police have arrested the kidnapper identified as Atta Ullah, hails from Charsadda, and registered a case against him under sections 376/511 of PPC.

According to sources, police along with personnel of other LEAs, including Special Branch, were carrying out a search operation in the areas controlled by Police Station Pirwadhai when they found a 9-year-old girl namely Asia Bibi detained in a rented room in the Mayor Colony.

The law enforcers took the tenant namely Atta Ullah into custody and shifted him to the police station.

During investigation, sources said, the accused confessed that he had kidnapped the girl in the morning while she was on her way to school and taken her to his room for assaulting her sexually.

SHO Police Station Pirwadhai Mustafa Kamal Niazi, when contacted, confirmed arrest of 45-year-old kidnapper on charges of abducting a school going girl for sexually assaulting her.

He said the accused was running a tape/deck repairing shop in Pirwadhai.

Police lodged a rape case against the accused and begun investigation. He said police reunited the missing girl with her family.