KASUR-A reference was held here to condole the killing of 49 innocent people including 10 journalists and 11 students in a suicide bomb blast in Kabul, the capital city of Afghanistan.

The participants vehemently condemned the killing of innocent people, saying that those who executed the attack were a stain on humanity and deserved to be eliminated from the face of earth.

The reference was presided over by Kasur Press Club (KPC) President Mehr Javed. Speaking on the occasion, KPC Chairman Ajmal Shad said that the journalist community of Kasur would raise voice against every act of terrorism.

Former Kasur Press Club president Haji Sharif Mehr condemned the attack on innocent civilians. Group Leader Takreem Ali said that those executed suicide attacks were the enemies of humanity.

Electronics Media President Mehr Abdur Rehman expressed solidarity with the families of the martyrs. He said that the governments around the world failed to provide security to the journalists.