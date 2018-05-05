Share:

KAMALIA-World Labour Day came and went silently in Kamalia tehsil as no govt or private organization bothered to organise a single event such as a rally or a seminar. In a social poll, the labourers were seen working hard as usual in the sweltering summer heat in the fields, workshops, power looms and elsewhere in the city. During the survey, citizens expressed serious reaction, saying that all political parties and social organizations merely paid lip service to the hardships of the working class. "They use the labourers for their vested interest and do nothing practically for their welfare," they regretted, adding that no one shared their grief or took a solid step for their rights.