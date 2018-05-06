Share:

Punjab govt advises farmers to purchase certified cotton seeds

LAHORE (Staff Reporter): Punjab govt has managed to ensure availability of required quantity of certified cotton seeds in the market for commercial cultivation during the forthcoming season. A spokesman of Agriculture Department said there was no deficiency of quality seeds at all. However, he added, department received complaints from farmers that various companies and individuals offered them so called double and triple genes varieties. “All cotton growers are strictly advised to keep away from such fake offers. Farmers must purchase certified seeds of approved varieties. Never purchase any seed without official tag issued by Federal Seed Certification and Registration Department (FSC&RD). Seed particulars, which included year of production, seed purity, germination percentage, are mentioned on these labels along with an official seal of an authorised officer of FSC&RD,” he said. Spokesman clarified that no triple gene variety was approved so far by the govt while only two double gene varieties—CEMB-33 and CA-12—have been approved so far.

The farmers were asked to contact concerned authorities in case of complaints of storage or sale of illegal seeds.

2.3 million tons wheat purchased in Sindh, Punjab

KARACHI/LAHORE (INP): The wheat procurement activity initiated by the government, covering major grain growing areas of Sindh and Punjab, is continuing successfully. The provincial governments along with the Pakistan Agriculture Storage and Services Corporation have taken measures to facilitate the farmers to sell their produce at official fixed rates of 1,300 rupees per 40kg. So far, about 2.3 million tons of the commodity have been procured. The provincial governments and PASSCO have also set up their procurement centers across the wheat growing areas for facilitating the growers and providing them necessary assistance to sell their grains. According to Food Security Commissioner Dr Imtiaz Ahmad, Punjab province has so far procured about 1.5 million tons of the wheat as against the set targets of 4 million tons. Meanwhile, wheat procurement in Sindh province has reached to 800,000 tons as against the set target of 1.4 million tons.

Pakistan safe for investment, says French consul general

KARACHI (INP): The French companies are interested to invest in Pakistan in different sectors, said consul general of France. While talking to media at a reception hosted for the Swiss Consul General here, French consul general Didier Talpain expressed his satisfaction over the law and order situation in the city and described it a good place for trade and investment. Karachi is peaceful, vibrant and lovely city, along with being business heart of Pakistan, he added. “My French friends called me and enquired about Pakistan’s environment for trade and foreign investment, I assured them it is a safe country,” he said, adding that as a diplomat it was his duty to improve trade and investment ties between his country and Pakistan. French companies are keen to do business in Pakistan including joint ventures mainly in auto industry, transport, waste water treatment plants, pharmaceutical and cosmetics, he said. He informed that a big Japanese company had planned to set up cars manufacturing or assembling plant in Pakistan, most likely in Karachi.

Around 60 Japanese companies were successfully operating in Pakistan, he added.

He said France and Pakistan had strong business alliance which could be further strengthened by exchange of information, and increased government-to-government and business-to-business contacts. He said many Pakistani students were getting higher and modern science education in his country. He had visited many areas of the city and found very active society.

Businessmen express deep grief over sad demise of trader’s father

LAHORE (Staff Reporter): Different trade bodies and industrial associations have expressed deep grief over sad demise of All Pakistan Anjuman-e-Tajiran central general secretary Naeem Mir’s father Muhammad Salim Mir. Salim Mir, the noted trader, political and social figure, was laid to rest in local graveyard on Saturday while his funeral prayer was led by the JI leader Sirajul Haq and attended by various political, social and business leaders, MNAs, MPAs and a large number of traders community. His Quran Khawani will be held on Sunday (today) at Bustami Road, Saman Abad at 4pm. The business community, in a condolence message, said that it was an irreparable loss and prayed to the Almighty Allah to keep the departed soul in peace and let the family bear this irreparable loss with fortitude. They expressed deep sense of grief and sorrow over the death of the noted trade figure. They expressed sympathies and condolences with the bereaved family and prayed that may Allah grant courage and strength to the members of the bereaved family.

They said that late Salim Mir always struggled for the respect of traders’ community and highlighted its image through different steps.