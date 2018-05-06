Share:

rawalpindi - One person was killed and three others sustained wounds in a shooting incident near the TCS Catholic Church in Gujar Khan on Saturday.

According to police, a brawl occurred between Malik Rashid and Saleem, who owned cycles and tyre shops near the TCS Catholic Church over some issue. The dispute between the two shopkeepers was solved later on by other traders of the market.

However, both fought again in the evening on which Saleem requested Irfan, owner of a poultry farm, to come with him for soothing Malik Rashid. When the duo reached the tyre shop, Malik Rashid opened firing at the duo, which resulted in the killing of Irfan on the spot and injuring Saleem critically. Two other passersby namely Sabeer (14) and Tayyab, son of Saleem, also sustained bullet injuries. The injured were rushed to a nearby hospital for medical treatment while the killer managed escape from the scene. Station House Officer (SHO) Police Station Gujar Khan Ishtiaq Ahmed Cheema, when contacted, confirmed the incident saying one person was dead and three injured in the shooting incident. He said a murder and attempted murder case was lodged against accused and further investigation was continued.

On the other hand, a man was killed after receiving a fatal cut on his throat by stray twine while travelling on motorcycle on Chakri Road. The deceased was identified as Adnan.