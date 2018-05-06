Share:

KARACHI - French companies are interested in investment in different sectors in Pakistan, says Counsel General of France.

Talking to media men at a reception hosted for the Swiss Consul General here, French Consul General Didier Talpain expressed his satisfaction at the law and order situation in the city and described it as a good place for trade and investment. Karachi is peaceful, vibrant and lovely city, along with being business heart of Pakistan. “My French friends called me and enquired about Pakistan’s environment for trade and foreign investment, I assured them it is a safe country,” he reaffirmed, adding that as a diplomat it was his duty to trade and investment between his country and Pakistan.

French companies are keen to do business in Pakistan including joint ventures mainly in auto industry, transport, waste water treatment plants, pharmaceutical and cosmetics.

He informed that a big Japanese company had planned to set up cars manufacturing or assembling plant, most likely in Karachi. Around 60 Japanese companies some of these big were successfully operating in Pakistan. He said France and Pakistan had strong business alliance which could be further strengthened by exchange of information, and increased government-to-government and business-to-business contacts. He said many Pakistani students were getting higher and modern science education in his country. He had visited many areas of the city and found very active society.