islamabad - Pakistan ranked 9th in carrying obesity and the 8th largest population having diabetes.

Danish Ambassador to Pakistan Rolf Michael Hay Pereira Holmboe stated this while addressing at the 15th Annual Pakistan Endocrine Society conference being commenced here on Saturday. Around 50 globally renowned doctors and researchers would share their researches and studies at the conference.

Expressing his concern over growing number of diabetes and obesity patients in Pakistan, the Danish ambassador stressed the need for taking extraordinary measures to control the diseases. The seminar was organised by the South Asian Federation of Endocrine Societies. “A lot of work has to be done to eliminate these diseases from Pakistan,” he said. He said that Denmark is amongst the world’s healthiest nations in the world and focusing maximum on the health of youth. He said that his country would extend its full support to Pakistan in health sector. He said that the campaign launched by South Asian Federation of Endocrine Societies holds the potential and would contribute in lowering the ranks of the country carrying these diseases.

President Pakistan Endocrine Society Prof. Dr Ali Jawa said the conference brings a rare opportunity for Pakistani doctors who treat diabetes to benefit from the expertise of the world experts in diabetes. It will be attended by more than 70 medical consultants from across the country.

He said that 4-day South Asian Federation of Endocrine would be bringing experts from Canada, US, UK, UAE, India, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Maldives and Nepal to share their research and experience at the conference.

He said the endocrine experts from SAARC region would formulate a joint strategy to assess prevalence as well as address common endocrine disorders as the region has similar culture and eating habits besides similar physical appearance.

The study, he said, has been conducted by collecting data of more than 19,000 subjects from across the country including interior Sindh, Balochistan, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Azad Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan and FATA (Federally Administered Tribal Area).

He said the study has been done by Hayatabad Medical Complex Peshawar in collaboration with the Pakistan Endocrine Society as well as the University of Manchester, University of Glasgow and Khyber Medical College University.

Pakistan Endocrine Society has, since its inception, encouraged doctors and medical students to conduct and present their research data. PES takes pride in informing that we have had dedicated sessions for presenting research data at our annual and mid-summer conferences, year after year. This year is no exception as well. We solicited abstracts for poster and oral presentations at the Summit and received more than 50 abstracts.

Pakistan Endocrine Society (PES) president Prof. Dr Ali Jawa said the PES is a professional organisation that has actively been involved in promoting educational and research activities in Endocrinology, Diabetes and Metabolism by giving research and travel grants to young fellows to pursue their career in endocrinology since its formation in 2001.