islamabad - Effective political and civic participation by youth is a pre-requisite for successful peaceful and sustainable democracy and effectiveness of sound democratic institutions in Pakistan, speakers at a seminar said on Saturday.

The UNDP Pakistan and PILDAT organised a Youth Dialogue with political parties on inclusion of youth issues in political manifestos for 2018 Elections in which representatives of ten major political parties of Pakistan engaged with youth in a robust discussion on how political parties could shape their 2018 election manifestos to reflect youth’s priorities and aspirations.

Ahmed Bilal Mehboob, President PILDAT, said that youth constitute 31 per cent of Pakistan’s more than 207 million population while approximately 46 per cent of the country’s total electorate today comprises youth.

"As parties prepare their 2018 election manifestoes, it is important that they place a special focus on the issues facing youth of the country," he added.

In his opening remarks, UNDP Country Director, Ignacio Artaza, said that “Pakistan currently has the largest generation of young people ever recorded in its history. This dialogue is taking place at an important juncture in Pakistan’s history, as the nation prepares for its third consecutive general election this year. Our recently launched Pakistan National Human Development Report finds that investments in the youth of the country are amongst the best investments that can be made in Pakistan’s future. The three most important investments that can be made to empower youth are Quality Education, Gainful Employment, and Meaningful Engagement. Youth representatives identified issues of revival of students’ unions, lack of quality of education homelessness and sexual exploitation of children, lack of availability of clean drinking water across Pakistan, madaris to introduce standard curriculum alongside religious education, requirement of development focus on urban and rural youth, career counselling services in educational institutions, counter-terrorism, entrepreneurship opportunities as well as investments in scientific education, business and investment. Youth representatives also emphasised that youth bulge should not just be addressed in the sense of economic dividend but also as a democratic dividend which requires that parties promote, strengthen and defend the fundamental right of citizens to right to information and media.

The dialogue was attended by senior parliamentarians and political leaders, including Sadia Sharif, Central Information Secretary (Women) PML-N; Syed Nayyar Hussain Bukhari, Secretary General PPP; Shafqat Mahmood, MNA PTI; Maulana Abdul Wasay, MPA, Leader of the Opposition in Balochistan Assembly and Shahida Akhtar Ali, MNA, JUI-F; Farid Paracha, Deputy Ameer JI and Dr Ishaque Baloch, Senior Vice President National Party.