LAHORE-The month of Ramazan is just two weeks away and we have started seeing the Ramazan transmissions ads on TV.

This year onto the fleeting trend of Ramazan OST is Momina Mustehsan. The OST for Geo TV’s Ramazan transmission directed by Wajahat Rauf features Momina as singing Najam Sheraz’s Ye Mamla Koi Aur Hai. According to Momina’s Instagram account, the melody has been shot on the lovely and tranquil shorelines of Balochistan.

Momina Mustehsan has had a fruitful and exciting music career. Having graduated with a double major in mathematics and engineering, Momina has always been inclined to music. From an early age, she picked up the violin and continued to sing through Elementary School. She collaborated with Farhan Saeed to release ‘Pee Jaun’ and made her Bollywood debut in 2014 with her song ‘Awari’ for the film ‘Ek Villian’.

From Momina’s performance with Rahat Fateh Ali Khan on the evergreen ‘Afreen, Afreen’, her coming-of-age guitar solo in ‘Mein Raasta’ and finally, her dreamy vocals on ‘Tera Woh Pyaar’, truly sent waves across the world.