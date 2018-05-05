Share:

MUZAFFARGARH-A total of 12 people were injured when two groups clashed inside the Kot Addu Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) Hospital on a land dispute.

The two groups, from separate clans, clashed over a property dispute in Chowk Sarwar Shaheed, Kot Adu. When one side brought its six injured persons to the THQ Hospital, the other group followed and attacked them at the medical facility.

As the two groups brawled once again, they used chairs and even medical equipment to throw at each other, causing damage to the premises and resulting in six more people getting injured. The Medical Superintendent called the police to save the other patients and hospital property.

Furthermore, owing to the clash, patients, attendants and the doctors all escaped from the premises to seek refuge. The police reached the premises after being informed of the incident but by then the agitators had run away.

Separate cases were registered against the parties and a search for their arrests is underway, said a police official.